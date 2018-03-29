 Malala returns to Pakistan for the first time after she was shot
  Malala returns to Pakistan for the first time after she was shot

Malala returns to Pakistan for the first time after she was shot

Way back in the year 2012, a Talibani gunman boarded her bus and asked, “Who is Malala?” and shot her in the head.

Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. AFP PHOTO

New Delhi: Nobel Peace Prize winner from Pakistan Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday.

This is her visit to her native land in six years. Six years ago Malala was shot in the head by a terrorist for advocating female education.

She is on a four-day-trip to Pakistan which includes a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other important figures. She will also participate in the 'Meet the Malala' programme.

Malala’s schedule has been kept confidential in view of the sensitivity of her visit.

The 20-year-old Nobel laureate was accompanied by her parents and she was escorted through Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport under tight security.

Born in the Swat valley of Pakistan, that was under control of Taliban leader Maulana Fazlullah , Malala was shot for championing girls’ education.

She is pursuing her studies at Oxford university, has become an icon of human rights and a campaigner for girls’ education.

Way back in the year 2012, a Talibani gunman boarded her bus and asked, “Who is Malala?” and shot her in the head.

Malala received treatment for her injuries in the British city of Birmingham. She won the Nobel Prize for peace in the year 2014. Malala completed her schooling from Birmingham.

Twitter is already buzzing with excitement for her homecoming. Hashtag Malala Yousafzai is trnding on the micro-blogging site. People from Pakistan are warmly welcoming her.









