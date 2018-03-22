Kosovo: Opposition MPs release tear gas in Parliament to disrupt a vote

Disruptions and staging protests are among day-to-day activities of any parliament but opposition MPs of Kosovo Parliament have devised a bizarre method of disrupting the House.In a video that has gone viral on YouTube, MPs can be seen releasing tear gas in the parliament. Within minutes, the entire house is seen filled with smoke and l the MPs are seen evacuating the house.According to reports, the disruption was created by the MPs of the opposition parties, who wanted to prevent a vote.This is not the first time such an incident has taken place in the Kosovo Parliament. Two years ago, opposition MPs had shelled tear bombs in the Parliament. They have also pelted to disrupt elections previously.Watch this video where the suited gentlemen use tear gas to prevent voting.