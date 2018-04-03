Kim Jong's reconciliation with South Korea a threat to Trump?

In a first, Kim Jong Un attended a musical concert on Sunday organised by South Korean entertainers, in North Korean capital Pyongyang, for the first time in over a decade.In the pictures of the concert that have surfaced recently, Kim Jong Un can be seen accompanied by his family. His wife Ri Sol Ju, sister Kim Yo Jong and the nominal head of state in Pyongyang Kim Yong Nam can be seen in the footage released by North Korea’s state media KCNA channel.In the concert the popular K-pop girlband of South Korea also performed.The visit to the concert comes ahead of the much anticipated inter-Korean summit between the North and South Korea and is being viewed as a reconciliatory move by Kim Jong. According to the reports by North Korean media, Kim said that such inter-Korean cultural events should be held more often.On April 27, Kim Jong Un is scheduled to meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in. Soon after his meet with Moon Jae in, Kim is supposed to hold talks with US President Donald Trump over denuclearisation of the peninsula.However US may feel the tension as Kim Jong is continuously increasing closeness with South Korea. Last week he also went to China on a surprise visit and had a long talk with Chinese president Xi-Jinping.North Korea improving ties with China and South Korea can pose problems for Trump .Strategic expert Sanjeev Srivastav explains that Kim’s approach is towards building a unified Korean empire with dominance of North Korea. China too wants a Korea where Kim’s regime is dominant so that it can avoid the American influenced regime of South Korea.The talks about denuclearisation have come up because Kim Jong desires to now gain international credibility so that he can get acceptance as the leader of United Korea, he further explains.However some international experts believe that Moon Jae-in is working on American guidelines as Trump’s direct interference could pose problems. China too is believed to play a crucial role in it.Watch special report here.