Kim Jong Un on a four-day-long visit to China, talks about denuclearisation



Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Beijing: Xinhua News

Kim Jong Un says North Korea is willing to have the dialogue with the United States and hold a summit of the two countries: Xinhua News

China's Xi Jinping has accepted Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit North Korea, reports AFP quoting KCNA state media.

Xi Jinping says under the new circumstances, he is willing to keep frequent contacts with Kim Jong Un through various forms such as exchange of visits, and sending special envoys and letters to each other: Xinhua News

Confirming all the speculations about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's secret visit to China, an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping with his North Korean counterpart has surfaced lately.China's news agency Xinhua news also confirmed it.It is reported that Kim Jong is on a four-day-visit to China at the invitation of Chinese strongman Xi. Kim's visit started on Sunday and Wednesday will be the last day of his visit. Kim's Chinese tour comes amidst US tensions with the country.China and the US are facing a stiff trade competition with both the countries imposing heavy tariffs on imports from each other.Recently North Korea agreed to have talks with US and has agreed to stall its nuclear programmes until then. Kim was again reported saying that he was bound to stall his nuclear programmes and that North Korea is willing to hold a summit of the two countries.Kim reportedly arrived in China by a special train from across the border and left in the same train yesterday. During the visit, which was kept under wraps, Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet for Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju and watched an art performance together.During the talks, Xi welcomed Kim warmly and appreciated his congratulatory message greeting him for his re-election as the General Secretary of CPC and head of the military as well as president for the second five-year term.Xi said Kim's current visit to China had come "at a special time" and was of great significance. "We speak highly of this visit," Xi told Kim.For his part, Kim said a series of major and happy events had taken place consecutively in China recently and referred Xi's re-election for the second term.Kim said it was his obligation to come congratulate Xi in person, in line with the DPRK-China friendly tradition, Chinese media reported.Kim was quoted as saying that many important changes have taken in the Korean Peninsula where the situation is developing rapidly and he felt he should come in time to inform Xi in person the situation "out of comradeship and moral responsibility".This was Kim's first visit abroad and came ahead of his planned summit with US President Donald Trump. Yesterday, China had parried questions over Kim's visit amid intense media speculation.Though allies, the China-North Korean relations went through some testing times since Kim took over as the supreme leader of the country as he pressed ahead with his nuclear programme disregarding caution from Beijing.Relations between the two countries have been strained after Beijing beefed up UN sanctions by blocking essential supplies like oil and coal following pressure from Trump.China and North Korea share a traditional friendship and the two leaders want China and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) friendship to be passed on continuously and developed betterXi reportedly said that China was willing to work with the DPRK to promote long-term, healthy and stable development of China-DPRK relations that would benefit the two countries, its peoples, and regional peace, stability and development.Xi made four proposals concerning the development of China-DPRK relations: continuation of high-level exchange, including close communication between him and Kim; make full play of strategic communication; actively advance peaceful development; cement the popular will foundation for China-DPRK friendship enhancing people to people contacts.(with PTI inputs)