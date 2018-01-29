Kabul: Terrorists launch pre-dawn attack on Military academy; assault underway

Kabul: In yet another terror attack, gunmen launched a pre-dawn attack on a military academy in Kabul on Monday, security officials and sources said, in an ongoing assault that marks the latest violence to strike the Afghan capital.The security officials revealed that one of the terrorists has been arrested.Some of the attackers at the Marshal Fahim Military Academy have been killed, an Afghan security source said, adding the gunmen had not managed to enter the academy.As per witnesses, several explosions and gunfire were heard at around 5:00 am (0030 GMT) at the academy on the outskirts of Kabul where high-ranking military officers are trained.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid, which comes days after a Taliban suicide attacker driving an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of the city, killing and wounding hundreds