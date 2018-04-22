Kabul: Four dead, 20 injured in suicide bombing outside voter registration centre

The attack comes at a time when security concerns are high regarding the upcoming legislative elections scheduled for October 20.



As per the reports, the city police chief said that the blast took place outside the entrance gate of the centre.



The interior ministry confirmed the death toll as provided the health ministry but put the number of those wounded at 20.



The centre was not only an election centre but it was also being used by people for national identification certificates registration which made the site a very busy location.



In the photos posted on the social media, the site could be seen splattered with blood and dead bodies.



The area was a Shia-populated neighbourhood.



Image: AFP/ Shah Marai



From April 14, registration of voters for the long-delayed legislative elections has begun and attacks on voter registration centres have ensued.



On Friday too, militants reportedly launched rockets at a voter-registration centre in the north-western province of Badghis, killing at least one police officer. Another attack occurred on a voter registration centre in Ghor, last Tuesday.

