Kabul Blast: Death toll reaches 57, more than 100 reported injured

Previous toll had four people dead and 20 injured.



On Sunday, the suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up outside a voter registration centre killing 57 and wounding more than 100.



As per the reports, the Public Health Ministry confirmed that of the 57 deceased, 22 are women and eight are children. The figure of those injured also escalated up to 119, including 17 children and 52 women.



According to the police, the bomber targeted the civilians who were registering for national identification cards.



A large explosion had occurred as the bomber blew himself, damaging windows miles away and vehicles present nearby. The local media reports showed blood splattered at the blast site and frenzied people waiting outside hospitals to know the state of loved ones.



The Islamic State has claimed the responsibility of the attack.



It was only last month that high magnitude blasts had rocked Afghanistan during the celebration of Persian New Year.



Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections in October and voter registration started a week ago.



Last week, three police officers guarding voter registration centers in two Afghan provinces were killed by militants, according to authorities.

