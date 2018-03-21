 Kabul Blast: At least 26 killed on the occasion of Persian New Year
The massive explosion happened near Kabul University in the afternoon, Afghan media reported.

Updated: 21 Mar 2018 03:08 PM
Police patrolling after the blast/ Image: AP

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, on the occasion of Persian New Year Holiday, a fatal explosion took place in Kabul today, killing at least 25 people and injuring 18.

The massive explosion happened near Kabul University in the afternoon, Afghan media reported.

It took place on the road near a shrine.

The death toll could rise as emergency personnel were attending to the victims on the scene. Witnesses said they saw many casualties on the ground soon after the explosion, which is suspected to be a suicide bomb or a car bomb.

The Persian New Year, also known as Navroz, is a national holiday in Afghanistan. On this occasion the minorities Shiites visit the Persian temple.

More information is awaited.

