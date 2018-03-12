IRAN: Turkish private jet crashes killing bride-to-be and friends returning after bachelorette party







In an unfortunate incident in Iran, a Turkish private jet flying a bride-to-be and her group of friends from United Arab Emirates to Istanbul, crashed in a mountainous region on Sunday, killing all of its passengers.It was raining heavily when the plane hit a mountain near Shahr-e Kord (some 370 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran ) and burst into flames.According to reports, the private jet was carrying Mina Basaran, the 28-year-old daughter of Basaran's chairman, who is part of the company's board of managers and is in line to run the business. Mina had recently posted photographs on Instagram of what appeared to be her bachelorette party in Dubai.However, if TV reports of the region are to be believed the identity of the deceased have not yet been ascertained because the bodies were badly burnt and it will require a DNA test for identification of the dead.According to flight-tracking website, the plane escalated to an altitude of 35,000 feet after it took off on Sunday. After an hour it again gained altitude and then dropped drastically within minutes.The lady who allegedly died in the crash, had posted pictures of her with the jet recently.