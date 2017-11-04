 iPhone X isn’t going to bring back Apple’s lost lustre in China
The US tech giant has been struggling to make an impact in Chinese market as it faces tough competition from aggressive Chinese rivals.

iPhone X (Photo: apple.com)

New Delhi: Despite making a gleaming impact on international market, Apple struggles to make the same in China. It’s highly anticipated device, iPhone X is doing well in international market and people are craving to become its owner.

But the situation in our neighbourhood is completely opposite.  The US tech giant has been struggling to make an impact in Chinese market as it faces tough competition from aggressive Chinese rivals.

The iPhone suffered six consecutive quarters of declining sales in China through the end of June, according to Canalys research.  Company’s overall revenue in the region has followed the same trend, falling by double digits every quarter over the same period.
In China, the price of new iPhone will be nearly $1,300 and those willing to spend that much cash will be status-conscious consumers who already use Apple products.

Chinese brands Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi will continue to dominate at the U.S. Company’s market share. Huawei recently recently introduced the Mate 10 Pro, which sells for around $800 in China. It's a strong challenger to the iPhone X -- and it's roughly $500 cheaper. Also, Xiaomi is challenging Apple's ecosystem of compatible devices, offering smartphones, fitness trackers, laptops and even rice cookers that all connect to each other.

