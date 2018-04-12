VIDEO: Instagram star documents her last ride before a deadly plane crash





Those who were killed were identified as Model Mariah Sunshine Coogan, 23, along with Erik Valente, 26, James Louis Pedroza, 28, Anand Anil Patel, 28, Helena Lagos, 22, and Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia, 23.







A social media site Model Mariah Sunshine Coogan reportedly took a video while on the plane before the crash occurred. The video was accompanied with a hashtag of #VEGASLETSGO.

: Six people in were killed in the fiery crash of a small plane on a golf course in a Phoenix suburb in the US. The incident happened shortly after the plane took off from an airport.