 Indonesian villagers eat 'defeated' giant python
By: || Updated: 05 Oct 2017 03:53 PM
Indonesian villagers eat 'defeated' giant python

This handout picture taken on September 30, 2017 and released on October 4, 2017 by the Batang Gansal Police shows villagers beside a 7.8 metre (25.6 foot) long python which was killed after it attacked an Indonesian man, nearly severing his arm, in the remote Batang Gansal subdistrict of Sumatra island. Hungry locals later killed the snake and displayed its carcass in the village before dicing it up, frying it and feasting on it. / AFP PHOTO / BATANG GANSAL POLICE / HANDOUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BATANG GANSAL POLICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == NO ARCHIVE

Jakarta: A giant python in an Indonesian village met an unfortunate end when it was eaten after it was defeated by a local man, the media reported on Thursday.

Security guard Robert Nababan encountered the snake on a palm oil plantation road in Sumatra's Batang Gansal district, reports the BBC.

Nababan tried to catch the python, which according to local media reports was 7.8 metres long.

It attacked him. Nababan and the reptile fought until he killed it with the help of some villagers.

The guard survived with serious injuries.


The python's body was then strung up for display at the village, before it was chopped up, fried and eaten.

A police official told the BBC that Nababan's hand was badly injured and that doctors "might have to cut it off".

He said giant pythons and was not surprised that the python was eaten.

"I have heard from friends that they are really tasty. I mean it's a 7 metre snake... That's a lot of meat!"

