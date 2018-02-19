 In Pictures: Imran Khan's 'Hat-Trick'; Marries His Spiritual Guide Bushra Maneka
ABP News Bureau | 19 Feb 2018 05:51 PM
Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has tied the knot for the third time with his 'spiritual guide', his party has confirmed, ending weeks of speculation. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said the 65-year old party chief married Bushra Maneka, a "respected Pir" (faith healer) in Pakpattan, in a simple ceremony in Lahore on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

The ceremony was held at the residence of Bushra's brother and PTI Central Executive Committee member Mufti Muhammad Saeed performed the 'nikah', he said in a late night tweet. (Photo: @PTIofficial/Twitter)

"Marriage is the combination of two hearts and two souls, which join each other on this special day of the wedding. Wishing (the couple) a very happy and blessed married life,” the PTI spokesperson said. "The valima ceremony will also be held in a simple manner in a few days," he said. (Photo: @PTIofficial/Twitter)

Bushra, also known as 'Pinky Pir', is in her late 40s and has five children from her first marriage. Earlier, she was married to a senior customs official in Islamabad but parted ways in recent times. She is a resident of Pakpatan district, some 250 km from Lahore, which is known for the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar. (Photo: @PTIofficial/Twitter)

Khan has previously referred to Bushra as his "spiritual adviser" and someone whose guidance he valued. The party's media wing last night released pictures of the wedding ceremony which was attended by Khan's mother-in law and other family members. (Photo: @PTIofficial/Twitter)

