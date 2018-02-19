In Pictures: Imran Khan's 'Hat-Trick'; Marries His Spiritual Guide Bushra Maneka

5

Bushra, also known as 'Pinky Pir', is in her late 40s and has five children from her first marriage. Earlier, she was married to a senior customs official in Islamabad but parted ways in recent times. She is a resident of Pakpatan district, some 250 km from Lahore, which is known for the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar. (Photo: @PTIofficial/Twitter)