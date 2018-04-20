  • Latest News
IMF Chief reacts sharply to Kathua and Unnao rape cases, asks PM Modi to pay attention to women's safety

Her sharp remarks come in the backdrop of a nationwide outrage over the rape cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

By: | Updated: 20 Apr 2018 09:13 AM
IMF Chief reacts sharply to Kathua and Unnao rape cases, asks PM Modi to pay attention to women's safety

PM Narendra Modi (L), IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde (R)

Washington: Describing the latest incident of outrageous rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in India as "revolting", IMF chief Christine Lagarde today hoped that the Indian authorities starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pay more attention to it.

Her sharp remarks come in the backdrop of a nationwide outrage over the rape cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

"What has happened (in India) is just revolting. I would hope that the Indian authorities, starting with Prime Minister Modi pay more attention because it is needed for the women of India," Lagarde said.

"When I was last in Davos after Prime Minister Modi's speech, I did tell him that he had not mentioned the women of India enough. And it's not just a question of talking about them," the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said.

She quickly clarified that this was her personal position and not that of the IMF.  "By the way this is not an IMF official position. It is my position," she said.

First Published: 20 Apr 2018 09:05 AM
