 Bruno Mars Wins Song Of The Year: Here's The Full List Of 2018 Grammy Awards Winners
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • WORLD
  • Bruno Mars Wins Song Of The Year: Here's The Full List Of 2018 Grammy Awards Winners

Bruno Mars Wins Song Of The Year: Here's The Full List Of 2018 Grammy Awards Winners

By: || Updated: 29 Jan 2018 06:16 PM
Bruno Mars Wins Song Of The Year: Here's The Full List Of 2018 Grammy Awards Winners

Unreal!! I love you all!!! - Bruno Mars captioned this picture.

New Delhi: Star performer Bruno Mars' single "That's What I Like" won the Song of the Year honour at the 60th Grammy Awards held in New York on Sunday night.  The 24K Magic singer won all six awards he was nominated for.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar went home with five awards while Jay-Z, who had the most nominations of any performer with eight, was left empty-handed.

Ed Sheeran picked up the award for pop vocal album

2018 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List

Album of the Year:

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Record of the Year:

“24K Magic”— Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Song of the Year:

Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) (WINNER)

Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara (WINNER)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man (WINNER)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer (WINNER)

Best Pop Vocal Album:

″÷” (Divide) — Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Best Dance Recording:

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

“3-D The Catalogue” — Kraftwerk (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

“Prototype” — Jeff Lorber Fusion (WINNER)

Best Rock Performance:
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen (WINNER)

Best Metal Performance:

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon (WINNER)

Best Rock Song:

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) (WINNERS)

Best Rock Album:

“A Deeper Understanding” — The War On Drugs (WINNER)

Best Alternative Music Album:

“Sleep Well Beast” — The National (WINNER)

Best R&B Performance:

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino (WINNER)

Best R&B Song:

Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) (WINNER)

Best R&B Album:

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

“Starboy” — The Weeknd (WINNER)

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna (WINNER)

Best Rap Performance:

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Best Rap Song:

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)

Best Rap Album:

“DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Best Country Album:
“From A Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton - (WINNER)

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Best Country Song:

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) (WINNER)

Best New Age Album:

“Dancing On Water” — Peter Kater (WINNER)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist (WINNER)

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

“Dreams And Daggers” — Cécile McLorin Salvant (WINNER)

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

“Rebirth” — Billy Childs (WINNER)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

“Bringin’ It” — Christian McBride Big Band (WINNER)

Best Latin Jazz Album:

“Jazz Tango” — Pablo Ziegler Trio (WINNER)

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Never Have To Be Alone” — CeCe Winans (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“What A Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship (WINNER)

Best Gospel Album:

“Let Them Fall In Love” — CeCe Winans (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

“Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams (WINNER)

Best Roots Gospel Album:

“Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope” — Reba McEntire (WINNER)

Best Latin Pop Album:

“El Dorado” — Shakira (WINNER)

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

“Residente” — Residente (WINNER)

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

“Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas” — Aida Cuevas (WINNER)

Best Tropical Latin Album:

“Salsa Big Band” — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (WINNER)

Best American Roots Performance:
“Killer Diller Blues” — Alabama Shakes (WINNER)

Best American Roots Song:

“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (WINNER)

Best Americana Album:

“The Nashville Sound” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (WINNER)

Best Bluegrass Album - Tie:

“Laws Of Gravity” — The Infamous Stringdusters (WINNER)
“All The Rage” – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent And The Rage (WINNER)

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Blue & Lonesome” — The Rolling Stones (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

“TajMo” — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ (WINNER)

Best Folk Album:
“Mental Illness” — Aimee Mann (WINNER)

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

“Kalenda” — Lost Bayou Ramblers (WINNER)

Best Reggae Album:

“Stony Hill” — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley ― WINNER

Best World Music Album:

“Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo (WINNER)

Best Children’s Album:

“Feel What U Feel” — Lisa Loeb (WINNER)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

“The Princess Diarist” — Carrie Fisher (WINNER)

Best Comedy Album:
“The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas” — Dave Chappelle (WINNER)

Best Musical Theater Album:
“Dear Evan Hansen” — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (WINNER)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

“La La Land” — (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer (WINNER)

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho) (WINNER)

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés) (WINNER)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

“Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams) (WINNER)


Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

“Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman) (WINNER)

Best Recording Package TIE:
“El Orisha De La Rosa” — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz) (WINNER)
“Mura Masa” — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
“Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)” — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty) ― (WINNER)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:

“The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition” — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Best Album Notes:

“Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings” — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding) (WINNER)

Best Historical Album:

“Leonard Bernstein – The Composer” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein) (WINNER)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

“24K Magic” — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars) (WINNER)

Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical:

Greg Kurstin (WINNER)

Best Surround Sound Album:
“Early Americans” — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom) (WINNER)

Best Orchestral Performance:

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio” — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)

Producer Of the Year, Classical:

David Frost (WINNER)

Best Opera Recording:

“Berg: Wozzeck” — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus) (WINNER)

Best Choral Performance:
Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing) (WINNER)

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

“Transcendental” — Daniil Trifonov (WINNER)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

“Death & The Maiden” — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (WINNER)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

“Crazy Girl Crazy” – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig) (WINNER)

Best Classical Compendium:

“Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

“Higdon: Viola Concerto” — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) (WINNER)

Best Music Video:

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Best Music Film:

“The Defiant Ones” — (Various Artists) (WINNER)

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Islamabad HC approves hearing against Sharif, Maryam

trending now

VIDEO
Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley tables Economic Survey in Parliament, growth ...
VIDEO
Kasganj Violence: CCTV captures video of three boys putting ...
MOVIES
Actress Swara Bhaskar SLAMS Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘PADMAAVAT’ ...