Bruno Mars Wins Song Of The Year: Here's The Full List Of 2018 Grammy Awards Winners

2018 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List
Album of the Year:
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Record of the Year:
“24K Magic”— Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Song of the Year:
Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) (WINNER)
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara (WINNER)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man (WINNER)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90” — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer (WINNER)
Best Pop Vocal Album:
″÷” (Divide) — Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Best Dance Recording:
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem (WINNER)
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
“3-D The Catalogue” — Kraftwerk (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
“Prototype” — Jeff Lorber Fusion (WINNER)
Best Rock Performance:
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen (WINNER)
Best Metal Performance:
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon (WINNER)
Best Rock Song:
“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) (WINNERS)
Best Rock Album:
“A Deeper Understanding” — The War On Drugs (WINNER)
Best Alternative Music Album:
“Sleep Well Beast” — The National (WINNER)
Best R&B Performance:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino (WINNER)
Best R&B Song:
Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) (WINNER)
Best R&B Album:
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
“Starboy” — The Weeknd (WINNER)
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna (WINNER)
Best Rap Performance:
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Best Rap Song:
“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)
Best Rap Album:
“DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Best Country Album:
“From A Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton - (WINNER)
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Best Country Song:
“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) (WINNER)
Best New Age Album:
“Dancing On Water” — Peter Kater (WINNER)
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist (WINNER)
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
“Dreams And Daggers” — Cécile McLorin Salvant (WINNER)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
“Rebirth” — Billy Childs (WINNER)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
“Bringin’ It” — Christian McBride Big Band (WINNER)
Best Latin Jazz Album:
“Jazz Tango” — Pablo Ziegler Trio (WINNER)
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
“Never Have To Be Alone” — CeCe Winans (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
“What A Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship (WINNER)
Best Gospel Album:
“Let Them Fall In Love” — CeCe Winans (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
“Chain Breaker” — Zach Williams (WINNER)
Best Roots Gospel Album:
“Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope” — Reba McEntire (WINNER)
Best Latin Pop Album:
“El Dorado” — Shakira (WINNER)
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
“Residente” — Residente (WINNER)
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
“Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas” — Aida Cuevas (WINNER)
Best Tropical Latin Album:
“Salsa Big Band” — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (WINNER)
Best American Roots Performance:
“Killer Diller Blues” — Alabama Shakes (WINNER)
Best American Roots Song:
“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (WINNER)
Best Americana Album:
“The Nashville Sound” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (WINNER)
Best Bluegrass Album - Tie:
“Laws Of Gravity” — The Infamous Stringdusters (WINNER)
“All The Rage” – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent And The Rage (WINNER)
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Blue & Lonesome” — The Rolling Stones (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
“TajMo” — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ (WINNER)
Best Folk Album:
“Mental Illness” — Aimee Mann (WINNER)
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
“Kalenda” — Lost Bayou Ramblers (WINNER)
Best Reggae Album:
“Stony Hill” — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley ― WINNER
Best World Music Album:
“Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo (WINNER)
Best Children’s Album:
“Feel What U Feel” — Lisa Loeb (WINNER)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
“The Princess Diarist” — Carrie Fisher (WINNER)
Best Comedy Album:
“The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas” — Dave Chappelle (WINNER)
Best Musical Theater Album:
“Dear Evan Hansen” — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (WINNER)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
“La La Land” — (Various Artists) (WINNER)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer (WINNER)
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho) (WINNER)
Best Instrumental Composition:
“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés) (WINNER)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
“Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams) (WINNER)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
“Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman) (WINNER)
Best Recording Package TIE:
“El Orisha De La Rosa” — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz) (WINNER)
“Mura Masa” — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
“Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)” — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty) ― (WINNER)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
“The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition” — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists) (WINNER)
Best Album Notes:
“Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings” — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding) (WINNER)
Best Historical Album:
“Leonard Bernstein – The Composer” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein) (WINNER)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
“24K Magic” — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars) (WINNER)
Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical:
Greg Kurstin (WINNER)
Best Surround Sound Album:
“Early Americans” — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom) (WINNER)
Best Orchestral Performance:
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio” — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)
Producer Of the Year, Classical:
David Frost (WINNER)
Best Opera Recording:
“Berg: Wozzeck” — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus) (WINNER)
Best Choral Performance:
Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing) (WINNER)
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
“Transcendental” — Daniil Trifonov (WINNER)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
“Death & The Maiden” — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (WINNER)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
“Crazy Girl Crazy” – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig) (WINNER)
Best Classical Compendium:
“Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
“Higdon: Viola Concerto” — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) (WINNER)
Best Music Video:
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Best Music Film:
“The Defiant Ones” — (Various Artists) (WINNER)
