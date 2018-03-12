 Helicopter crashes in New York's East River Killing five
All five of the passengers , barring the driver, got killed in the mishap. Check video here.

Updated: 12 Mar 2018 10:27 AM
Helicopter crashes into New York's East River. / Image: Twitter

New Delhi: In yet another aviation mishap on Sunday, five people who were reportedly photographers by profession, lost their lives when their helicopter crashed into Manhattan’s East River.

At around seven in the evening, a red chopper owned by tourism group Liberty which was reportedly carrying six people fell into the river killing two of its passengers.

Media reports have it that the pilot freed himself but other five did not. They were reportedly tied tightly in harnesses that had to be cut and removed.

The crash combined with the fall into strong currents and frigid temperature, killed two of the passengers on spot. The rest three were rushed to hospital. However, media reported that of the six causalities five are dead, the driver being the lone survivor of the mishap.

Engine failure is being cited as the reason for the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Visuals of the crash are being shared by people on the social media. Check the video here.



Some more eye-witnesses shared the pictures of the crashed chopper.



On Sunday, a Turkish private jet carrying a bride and her squad crashed into mountains in Iran killing all the eleven people on board.

First Published:
