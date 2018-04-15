Heavy storm lashes Central US, killing three and causing cancellation of over 400 flights

Not only this, as many as 400 flights have been cancelled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It had to ground all the flights to keep the planes de-frosted.
The airport in South Dakota’s biggest city , Sioux Falls, remain closed for a second straight day.
The early spring storm brought cold and snow to the area that was longing for sunshine and warmth.
As per reports in Arkansas, a tornado ripped through the tiny Ozark Mountain town of Mountainburg on Friday, injuring at least four people and causing widespread damage.
