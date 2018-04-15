Heavy storm lashes Central US, killing three and causing cancellation of over 400 flights

The storm has caused several flights to cancel, led to pathetic road conditions and killing at least three people reportedly. Among those killed was a 2-year-old Louisiana girl.



Not only this, as many as 400 flights have been cancelled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It had to ground all the flights to keep the planes de-frosted.



The airport in South Dakota’s biggest city , Sioux Falls, remain closed for a second straight day.



The early spring storm brought cold and snow to the area that was longing for sunshine and warmth.



As per reports in Arkansas, a tornado ripped through the tiny Ozark Mountain town of Mountainburg on Friday, injuring at least four people and causing widespread damage.

A heavy snow-storm system extending from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes, has rocked the central region of the United States with heavy snow, gusty winds, rain and hailstorms, causing widespread damage in the different parts of the region.