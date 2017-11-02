Heavy shooting at Walmart on Grant Street in Thornton Colorado

Just a day after Manhattan attack, heavy shooting has taken place at a Walmart on Grant Street in Thornton Colorado, on Wednesday.Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.”Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.No other information was available.Walmart is closed after the shooting.President Donald Trump, after the Manhattan attack, on Wednesday said that he had ordered more robust "extreme vetting" of travellers coming into the United States.At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in Lower Manhattan today after a gunman in a truck plowed through a busy bike path, an incident the US termed as an "act of terrorism".Uber had confirmed that the man suspected of driving a vehicle down a bike path near the World Trade Centre site, killing eight people, was one of its drivers.The ride-hailing service had released a statement today saying 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov passed a background check to become an Uber driver. Saipov has now been banned from the Uber app.