 Haunted House! The White House gets spooky Halloween makeover with giant spiders & cobwebs
Halloween is a celebration observed in a number of countries on 31 October

By: || Updated: 31 Oct 2017 08:41 AM
New Delhi: The most powerful building in the world, The White House, the official residence of President of United States (POTUS), has got a spooky Halloween makeover with giant black spiders and spider webs.

Giant spiders and spider webs have taken over the exterior of The White House.

On Friday, web of decorations were put up ahead of Melania Trump's (The First Lady) Halloween event for trick-or-treaters.

She is hosting Halloween on the South Lawn on Monday night with school children from around 20 schools.

Reportedly, there will also be bats and orange pumpkins with profiles of past presidents among the decorations. 


About Halloween:

Halloween is a celebration observed in a number of countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It begins the three-day observance of Allhallowtide.

The time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed

