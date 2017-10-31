Haunted House! The White House gets spooky Halloween makeover with giant spiders & cobwebs

Giant spiders and spider webs have taken over the exterior of The White House.
Image: Twitter
On Friday, web of decorations were put up ahead of Melania Trump's (The First Lady) Halloween event for trick-or-treaters.
Image: Twitter
She is hosting Halloween on the South Lawn on Monday night with school children from around 20 schools.
Reportedly, there will also be bats and orange pumpkins with profiles of past presidents among the decorations.
Image: Twitter
#HappyHalloween from the @WhiteHouse! 👻🎃 https://t.co/LtTKT2fDF4
— President Trump (@POTUS) October 30, 2017
About Halloween:
Halloween is a celebration observed in a number of countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It begins the three-day observance of Allhallowtide.
The time in the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed
For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 31 Oct 2017 08:39 AM