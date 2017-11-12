 HAPPILY UNMARRIED targeting your shopping experience
Happily unmarried. (Photo:happilyunmarried.com)

New Delhi: The first thing which distinguishes their product is the name itself, “Happily unmarried”. Imagine a face wash named “If only my man was as good as this Face wash”, or “Not Pink” body mist. Even if you hate shopping, it can get you a sense of fun.

The products promise to have no harmful chemicals. (Photo:Twitter@happilyunmarried) The products promise to have no harmful chemicals. (Photo:Twitter@happilyunmarried)

“Happily Unmarried” offers both ladies and gens grooming products that targets the youth. It is owned by Happily Unmarried Private Ltd, which is a Delhi based consumer product firm. The company runs “happilyunmarried.com” website and “Ustaraa”, its online male grooming product brand.

It has all the fun stuffs which you ever wanted to own or had imagined.

They have a wide range of gifting products too, which you'll surely not want to give it away. (Photo:twitter@happilyunmarried) They have a wide range of gifting products too, which you'll surely not want to give it away. (Photo:twitter@happilyunmarried)

The products are also available at various e-stores like Amazon and Flipkart. They also have stores in Khan Market, Pacific Mall, Connaught Place and Saket in Delhi. Apart from Delhi they are also available in Bangalore,  Pune, Mumbai, Raipur and Chandigarh.

The company’s idea is to provide everything to Youth, from accommodation to furniture.  Its direct competition is with companies like Chumbak and Quirk Box.

