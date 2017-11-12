HAPPILY UNMARRIED targeting your shopping experience

The products promise to have no harmful chemicals. (Photo:Twitter@happilyunmarried)“Happily Unmarried” offers both ladies and gens grooming products that targets the youth. It is owned by Happily Unmarried Private Ltd, which is a Delhi based consumer product firm. The company runs “happilyunmarried.com” website and “Ustaraa”, its online male grooming product brand.It has all the fun stuffs which you ever wanted to own or had imagined.They have a wide range of gifting products too, which you'll surely not want to give it away. (Photo:twitter@happilyunmarried)The products are also available at various e-stores like Amazon and Flipkart. They also have stores in Khan Market, Pacific Mall, Connaught Place and Saket in Delhi. Apart from Delhi they are also available in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Raipur and Chandigarh.The company’s idea is to provide everything to Youth, from accommodation to furniture. Its direct competition is with companies like Chumbak and Quirk Box.