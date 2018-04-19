Germany: Shocking video of attack on boys wearing Jewish cap sparks outrage

The two men were reportedly students and were wearing a Jewish skullcap or Kippa. They were allegedly attacked by three Arabic-speakers and one of them lashed out at them with a whip belt.



The attackers were saying “anti-semitic” phrases (discriminatory to jews). In the video the attacker could be heard shouting “Yahudi!” (jew).



However, as per the reports, the student who recorded the video later said that his name is Adam and he is an Israeli Arab. He was wearing the Jewish ‘kippa’ which was gifted to him by a friend just to see whether it was safe to do on the streets of Berlin or not.



The boy shows the whip mark on his torso in the video.



The video has generated horrified responses from the viewers.



Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas tweeted in German “When young men are attacked by us just because they wear a tipper, that is unbearable. Jews must never feel threatened again with us. We are responsible for protecting ourselves from Jewish life.”



The boy who filmed the video said it is an evidence for the German police and the world to see the plight of Jews these days in Berlin.



Here is the video shared by the Ruptly on YouTube.







According to reports, decades after the horrific Nazi regime, incidents of anti-semitism are on a spike in Germany lately.

