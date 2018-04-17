Mumbai: French national accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old, surrenders

Patrick Brilliant surrendered before Additional Sessions Judge A D Deo at the Dindoshi court. The court sent him to a 14-day judicial custody after charges were framed against him.



The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed his special leave petition and asked him to surrender within three days.



The 57-year-old French national was arrested in November, nearly five months after the alleged incident happened on the school premises.



The same month, a trial court granted him bail, which was cancelled by the Bombay High Court. He later moved the apex court.



He had been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

