Former US First lady Barbara Bush dies at 92; George H.W. Bush left 'broken-hearted'

She leaves behind her husband and former American President George H.W. Bush, five children and their spouses, seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and her brother Scott Pierce.



She was wife on one US President and mother of another.



The official announcement was done in a statement released by the office of former President George H.W. Bush, shared by family spokesperson Jim McGrath. As per the statement, the official funeral will be announced soon.



Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of Barbara Pierce Bush this evening at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/c6JU0xy6Vc

— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 17, 2018





On Monday, Jim McGrath posted a statement by the office of George H.W. Bush, informing about the health status of the ailing first lady. It stated “following a series of hospitalisations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself thanks to her abiding faith-but for others".



George H.W. Bush left broken-hearted



The 41st US President George H.W. Bush, is broken-hearted and he held his wife’s hand all day long. He was at her side when she passed away. Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H. W. Bush, gave the update.



He writes : "He of-course is broken hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years. He held her hand all day today and was at her side when she left the good Earth."



He further informs : "Obviously, this is a very challenging time, but it will not surprise all of you who know him and love him that he also is being stoic and strong and is being lifted up by his large and supporting family. He is determine to be there for them as well."



Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H. W. Bush, gave this update on the 41st President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pjOKi3szVc

— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018





Barbara first met her husband-to-be at the when she was a sixteen-year-old schoolgirl and he was a student at an elite preparatory school in Massachusetts, reportedly. They tied the knot in 1945 while he was on leave from wartime service as a naval officer.



During her term as the First Lady of US, she worked for the cause of universal literacy and founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

Former US First lady and wife of former US President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, died at the age of 92 of ailing health. She had refused medical assistance last week to be in comfort care.