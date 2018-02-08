Khaleda Zia gets five-year jail term: 5 things to know



The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson has been convicted for embezzling $252,000 in foreign donation for the Zia Orphanage Trust.

Her son Tarique Rahman and four others have been awarded 10 years in jail.

This is a big blow to Khaleda's political career as she will be disqualified from running in parliamentary polls that's scheduled end of this year.

There's a high possibility of an unrest as her party has alleged conspiracy behind her conviction.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader had alleged that BNP was playing “dirty politics” over a court verdict.



In a major court ruling, former Bangladesh Prime Minister and the country's main opposition leader, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in jail on corruption charges.Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's main opposition leader and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, is pictured arriving at a court to hear a corruption case against her in Dhaka on February 8, 2018.Violent clashes broke out between security forces and protesters in the Bangladesh capital on Thursday ahead of a key corruption verdict that could see opposition leader Khaleda Zia jailed for life./ AFP PHOTO / Munir UZ ZAMANBangladesh police stand guard in Dhaka ahead of a verdict in the corruption case of Bangladesh's main opposition leader and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on February 8, 2018.Police fired tear gas at protesters in the Bangladesh capital on February 8 ahead of a key corruption verdict in the case of opposition leader Khaleda Zia. Live television footage showed police retaliating against Zia supporters who threw rocks as they escorted the vehicle of the two-time former prime minister on its way to the court building./ AFP PHOTO / Munir UZ ZAMAN