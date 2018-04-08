Fire At Donald Trump's Tower Kills One, Injures Four



#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

A fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York, killing one and injuring four reportedly.An elderly man was killed in the blaze that erupted on late Saturday and four fire-fighters were injured.The building is owned by US President Donald Trump and serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization and houses the president's penthouse in New York.The fire reportedly broke out on its 50floor.An elderly man died late Saturday after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York which also injured four firefighters, officials said.The man who died was a 67-year-old senior citizen who was unconscious and unresponsive when he was found by rescue team. He was taken to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital where he was declared dead.Investigation in this direction is reportedly going on and the cause of death of the man will be determined in the investigations of medical examiner’s office.According to reports, the fire was quite a difficult one as the apartment is quite large and it broke out 50 stories up.Latest reports suggest that the fire was brought under control, and four firefighters received non-life threatening injuries.It was at around 6 pm when smoke began rising from the skyscraper. Streets surrounding the building that were closed off as tourists snapped pictures on their phones.The Fire Department of New York tweeted pictures and videos of the accident.US President Donald Trump tweeted to update on the matter.