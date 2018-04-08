 Fire At Donald Trump's Tower Kills One, Injures Four
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • WORLD
  • Fire At Donald Trump's Tower Kills One, Injures Four

Fire At Donald Trump's Tower Kills One, Injures Four

The building is owned by US President Donald Trump and serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization and houses the president's penthouse in New York.

By: || Updated: 08 Apr 2018 08:26 AM
Fire At Donald Trump's Tower Kills One, Injures Four

Image: Twitter - FDNY

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York, killing one and injuring four reportedly.

An elderly man was killed in the blaze that erupted on late Saturday and four fire-fighters were injured.

The building is owned by US President Donald Trump and serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization and houses the president's penthouse in New York.

The fire reportedly broke out on its 50th floor.

An elderly man died late Saturday after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York which also injured four firefighters, officials said.

The man who died was a 67-year-old senior citizen who was unconscious and unresponsive when he was found by rescue team. He was taken to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital where he was declared dead.

Investigation in this direction is reportedly going on and the cause of death of the man will be determined in the investigations of medical examiner’s office.

According to reports, the fire was quite a difficult one as the apartment is quite large and it broke out 50 stories up.

Latest reports suggest that the fire was brought under control, and four firefighters received non-life threatening injuries.

It was at around 6 pm when smoke began rising from the skyscraper.  Streets surrounding the building that were closed off as tourists snapped pictures on their phones.

The Fire Department of New York tweeted pictures and videos of the accident.

US President Donald Trump tweeted to update on the matter.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story In Pictures: Fire breaks out at 50th floor of Trump Tower

trending now

VIDEO
Fans gather outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence as the ...
VIDEO
Salman Khan while getting out from Jodhpur Central Jail ...
VIDEO
Salman Khan has never done 'misuse of liberty' & deserves ...