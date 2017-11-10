Powerful: Father forgives and hugs son's killer, bringing judge to tears

During the sentencing on Tuesday in Lexington, Kentucky, Abdul-Munim Sombat Jitmoud hugged Trey Alexander Relford, who cried as it happened, according to CNN affiliate WKYT.
Relford was sentenced to 31 years in prison for stabbing to death Salahuddin Jitmoud at an apartment complex in Lexington in 2015, the report said.
His body was found lying in the breezeway of the complex.
Three people were arrested for the murder, but a grand jury only indicted Relford.
Officials say Relford planned the robbery, but he denied killing Jitmoud.
Jitmoud's father told Relford he forgives him "on behalf of Salahuddin and his mother," who died two years before her son.
The father said he did it in the spirit of Islam.
"The door of opportunity for God to forgive him is open. ... So, reach out to Him. You have a new chapter of good life coming," he told Relford in court.
Relford told the Jitmoud family, "There's not much I can really say. I'm sorry about what happened that day. I cannot do nothing to give that back to you."
According to the Independent UK, Jitmoud's father act reduced the courtroom to tears with his powerful statement. At one point the judge even had to call a recess from the emotional hearing.
He said: "I'm angry at the devil, who's misguiding you and misleading you to do such a horrible crime.
"I don't blame you. I'm not angry at you. I forgive you. Whatever happens to you is from Allah. Let the believer put their trust in Him."
After addressing the court he stepped down from the stand and hugged Relford, who was himself in tears.
Relford's mother told Jitmoud's father: "I am deeply sorry for your loss. I am shocked at your forgiveness."
"I take total, full responsibility for the loss of your beautiful son," Daily Mail quoted her as saying.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: 10 Nov 2017 05:33 PM