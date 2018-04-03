Family that came to celebrate Easter devastated in Quetta attacks

In a gun attack that took place in Pakistan on Sunday, four members of a Christian family were killed. The responsibility of the attack has been taken by the ISIS.It is pertinent to note that Christians in Pakistan observed Easter on Sunday. They fall under the religious minority community status.The family had reportedly come to Quetta from Lahore specially to celebrate the festival with their relatives.Image: BANARAS KHAN / AFPThe Christian family was travelling on Quetta's Shah Zaman road when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the rickshaw they were in. All the four people died on the spot while a woman was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.Those dead were the father and three cousins of the woman.A Pakistani Christian resident mourns the killing of relatives following an attack by gunmen in Quetta on April 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / BANARAS KHANAccording to reports the attack on Christians appeared to be a targeted attack and investigations are going on to find out whether it was carried out of personal enmity or communal differences.Shortly after the attack on the Christian family in the evening, two groups clashed with each other in Quetta's Qambrani road leaving five people dead and nine others injured.(With PTI inputs)