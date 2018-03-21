Facebook Data Breach: European Union and British lawmakers demand clarification from Facebook

Responding to the huge revelation made by whistle- blower Christopher Wylie, the European Union and British government have demanded that Facebook should clarify its stance and part in the alleged data breach.British lawmakers have also summoned Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to give oral evidence after "misleading to the Committee" occurred at a previous hearing.British Prime Minister Theresa May has expressed her concern over the allegations that Cambridge Analytica exploited data of millions of Facebook users without their authorisation in election campaigns.Amidst the entire hubbub on the biggest ever alleged data breach controversy, Mark Zuckerberg has maintained a questionable silence.Not only Zuckerberg has remained quiet so far, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg who has been the face of the company's PR strategy is also mum on the scandal.As a matter of fact, either Zuckerberg or Sandberg usually come out with long notes whenever Facebook get involved in any controversy. However this time, both of them have maintained a grave silence so far.According to reports, Zuckerberg is slated to address a weekly Question-Answer session with employees on Friday and he may speak before that meeting.Facebook got roped in a the controversy after a British consulting company Cambridge Analytica was accused of monitoring data of over 50 million Facebook users, and using it to help US President Donald Trump in elections and also at the time of Britain’s exit from European Union.The social media giant has already suspended Cambridge Analytica from its platform.According to Facebook Newsroom’s latest statement, forensic audits involving all the parties are underway.The social media giant admitted that an estimated 2,70,000 people had downloaded the app and shared their personal information with it.The firm facing charges has denied foul play and has asserted that it carried out its activities within the protocols.