Eman Ahmed 'world's heaviest woman' dies in Abu Dhabi hospital

A statement from Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi said that Eman Ahmed Atti died at 4:35 a.m. on Monday.
Doctors described her death as being due to complications from her weight, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction.
The hospital said: "Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to her family."
At one point, Atti reportedly weighed around 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds). Doctors blamed her weight on a thyroid condition.
Atti arrived in the UAE in May, receiving care from a team of 20 doctors at Burjeel Hospital. She earlier received medical treatment in India and underwent surgery that saw her lose some 300 kilograms (660 pounds).
First Published: 25 Sep 2017 02:02 PM