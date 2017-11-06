Donald Trump calls Japan a treasured partner and crucial ally

Trump landed at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo and was greeted by cheering service members. Trump then donned a bomber jacket for a speech in which he touted American firepower and the U.S. alliance with Japan."Japan is a treasured partner and crucial ally of the United States and today we thank them for welcoming us and for decades of wonderful friendship between our two nations," he said, speaking in front of an American flag inside an airplane hangar.Trump was expected to spend much of his 12-day, five-country Asian tour exhorting allies and rivals to step up efforts to counter the dangers posed by North Korea, which continues to move forward with its nuclear weapons program. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been engaged in an escalating war of words, with Trump repeatedly referring to Un as "Little Rocket Man" and threatening in a recent speech to "totally destroy" the nation, if necessary.Even before he landed, Trump used the first moments of the trip to denounce the North as "a big problem" that must "be solved.""There's been 25 years of total weakness, so we are taking a very much different approach" toward the North, he told reporters traveling with him.During the speech, Trump did not mention North Korea by name, but warned of the consequences of crossing what he called the "most fearsome fighting force in the history of our world.""Together with our allies, America's warriors are prepared to defend our nation using the full range of our unmatched capabilities. No one — no dictator, no regime and no nation — should underestimate, ever, American resolve," Trump told the troops.Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (Photo: AP)Some regional analysts have speculated that Trump's presence in Asia may prompt North Korea to take provocative action, like another missile test. Trump, when asked about that possibility aboard Air Force One, said "we'll soon find out."After the speech, Trump flew by helicopter to the Kasumigaseki Country Club about 20 miles outside of Tokyo for lunch and a round of golf with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama. An avid golfer, Trump said Matsuyama is "probably the greatest player in the history of Japan."Trump and Abe have struck up a personal friendship, forged through multiple meetings and telephone conversations, as well as on the greens of one of Trump's Florida golf clubs and over intimate dinners at Trump's Florida estate.At the club, the leaders signed white caps inscribed with the phrase, "Donald and Shinzo: Make Alliance Even Greater," a tribute to the U.S.-Japan friendship and a play on Trump's campaign slogan. On the menu: a hamburger made from U.S. beef.The trip, which marks the longest Far East itinerary for a president in a generation, comes at a precarious moment for Trump. Days ago, his former campaign chairman was indicted and another adviser pleaded guilty as part of an investigation into possible collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian officials.The journey will also test Trump's stamina. But the 71-year-old president assured reporters that he was up for the task. "It's grueling, they tell me, but fortunately that's historically not been a problem for me. One thing you people will say, that's not been a problem," he said.