Donald Trump and French Prez Emmanuel Macron's 'bromance' is breaking the internet



No, this isn’t an SNL skit, it’s Trump telling Macron he has dandruff on his suit and wiping it off pic.twitter.com/uJd33tRvYv

— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 24, 2018



Looks like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, MLK and Macron were all unamused by Trump’s #dandruff bit pic.twitter.com/Jb9vMrkg8S

— Carmen Cuesta Roca (@RocaStarCarmen) April 24, 2018



It's a good thing Macron didn't have a booger hanging out of his nose...it would have REALLY been an awkward moment! #dandruff 👃

— ~U.S. Idiocracy~ (@beerluvr2) April 24, 2018



Trump makes it snow in April, in order to debunk the global warming hoax. #dandruff pic.twitter.com/4GTfgReKSr

— Meme Chaos (@ExtinctMedia) April 25, 2018



Watch Trump yank Macron away like he’s a kid on a mission to eat some ice cream. pic.twitter.com/tGrDAsakAR

— Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 24, 2018