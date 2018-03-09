US Prez Donald Trump accepts invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

"I told President Trump that Kim said he is committed to denuclearisation and that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests," Chung Eui-yong told reporters in Washington.Chung, who led South Korea's delegation to Washington, delivered to Trump a letter handed to him on Monday by Kim during their meeting in North Korea's capital Pyongyang.Kim Jong Un “expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” Chung said."President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearisation."He said South Korea, the United States, Japan and "many other partners" around the world remain "fully and resolutely committed" to the complete denuclearisation of the "Korean peninsula"."Along with President Trump, we are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of peaceful resolution," Chung said.He added that South Korea, the US and other partner countries stand together in insisting that the past mistakes are not repeated."The pressure will continue until North Korea matches its words with concrete actions," he said at the White House after delivering the invitation to the American president.Reacting to the announcement White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, "President Trump greatly appreciates the nice words of the South Korean delegation and President Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined."She said that the sanctions on North Korea should remain."We look forward to the denuclearisation of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain," Sanders said.