 Diplomats Harassment Row: Pak envoy returns, wants to sort out the issue soon
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • WORLD
  • Diplomats Harassment Row: Pak envoy returns, wants to sort out the issue soon

Diplomats Harassment Row: Pak envoy returns, wants to sort out the issue soon

Mahmood was called back to Islamabad for consultations after alleged incidents of harassment of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

By: || Updated: 23 Mar 2018 01:58 PM
Diplomats Harassment Row: Pak envoy returns, wants to sort out the issue soon

Pak envoy to India , Sohail Mahmood. Image: ANI

New Delhi: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood today said that he has discussed the issue of alleged harassment of diplomats with his government, which wants to sort it out "as soon as possible".

Mahmood, who came back to India on Thursday night, days after he was called back for consultations amid raging row between India and Pakistan over harassment of diplomats, said such issues affect the relation between the two countries.

"I discussed this issue (alleged harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India) with our government. We want to sort out this issue as soon as possible because it affects the relations between the countries," the Pakistani envoy said on the sidelines of an event organised to mark 'Pakistan National Day'.

Mahmood was called back to Islamabad for consultations after alleged incidents of harassment of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi, with Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Faisal claiming that the Indian government failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation of Pakistani diplomats, their families and staff by its intelligence agencies.

India and Pakistan have accused each other of harassing diplomats in Islamabad and New Delhi respectively.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Uncertainty looms over Indian workers in Australia as govt nullifies existing work visa programme

trending now

INDIA
'It was a troubled time for me, will start ...
VIDEO
Irrfan Khan's latest picture from London will make you ...
MOVIES
Ranveer-Vaani 'Kiss Marathon' continues in 3rd poster of 'Befikre'