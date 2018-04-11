Deadpool actor arrested for reporting false bomb threat in train

  • Latest News
By: | Updated: 11 Apr 2018 01:35 PM
Image Instagram (envogacom)

New York: Actor TJ Miller has been arrested at LaGuardia Airport for allegedly reporting a false bomb threat in March.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the "Deadpool" star was charged "with intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train travelling to Connecticut".

On March 18, Miller allegedly called 911, claiming that a female passenger was carrying "a bomb in her bag" on a different train from the one he was catching.

The train was subsequently stopped in Connecticut, where the passengers disembarked and a bomb squad searched the area. No explosives were found.

An attendant on Miller's train claimed he was "intoxicated" and "had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him".

The complaint also alleged that "Miller, motivated by a grudge against the woman, called 911 to relay false information about a bomb on the train".

After his arrest on Monday, the actor appeared in court the day after and was released on a USD 100,000 bond. The charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

First Published: 11 Apr 2018 01:35 PM
