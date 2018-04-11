Deadpool actor arrested for reporting false bomb threat in train

On March 18, Miller allegedly called 911, claiming that a female passenger was carrying "a bomb in her bag" on a different train from the one he was catching.
The train was subsequently stopped in Connecticut, where the passengers disembarked and a bomb squad searched the area. No explosives were found.
An attendant on Miller's train claimed he was "intoxicated" and "had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him".
The complaint also alleged that "Miller, motivated by a grudge against the woman, called 911 to relay false information about a bomb on the train".
After his arrest on Monday, the actor appeared in court the day after and was released on a USD 100,000 bond. The charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.
For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -