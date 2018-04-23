Congratulations ! Kate Middleton and Prince William to become parents again ..anytime from now !

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour," the Palace tweeted.
The 36-year-old Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge, it said.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.
The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The mother-of-two is likely to give birth to her third child on St Georges Day, British media reported.
For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -