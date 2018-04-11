Committed to ensure integrity of elections in India, other countries : Mark Zuckerberg

He said data privacy and foreign interference in elections were topics that they have discussed at the Facebook board meeting.



"These are some of the biggest issues that the company has faced, and we feel a huge responsibility to get these right," Zuckerberg told the US the lawmakers during the Congressional hearing, adding that "this is one of my top priorities in 2018".



He said Facebook was taking steps to ensure integrity of elections in countries like the United States, India, Brazil, and Pakistan.



"2018 is is an incredibly important year for elections. Not just in the US mid-terms, but, around the world, there are important elections -- in India, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan and Hungary -- and we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect the integrity of these elections," the Facebook founder and CEO said.



Zuckerberg began his two-day hearing as his organisation faces charges of failing to prevent Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, from gathering personal information from over 80 million users to try to influence election.



Zuckerberg said his one of the greatest regrets was that Facebook has been slow in identifying the Russian information operations in 2016.



"We expected them to do a number of more traditional cyber attacks, which we did identify and notify the campaigns that they were trying to hack into them," he said.



The Facebook CEO said he was now more confidant as his company has set the things right . Since the 2016 election, there have been several important elections around the world where it has had a better record, he said.



There was the French presidential election. There was the German election. There was the US Senate Alabama special election last year," Zuckerberg added.



He said Facebook has deployed new Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that better identify fake accounts, trying to interfere in elections or spread misinformation.



"Between those three elections, we were able to proactively remove tens of thousands of accounts before they could do significant harm," he said.



"And the nature of these attacks, though, is that there are people in Russia whose job is to try to exploit our systems and other internet systems, and other systems, as well. So this is an arms race, right? I mean, they're going to keep on getting better at this, and we need to invest in keeping on getting better at this, too, which is why one of things I mentioned before is we're going to have more than 20,000 people, by the end of this year, working on security and content review across the company," he said.



Zuckerberg said they have developed tools which identify people when they try to create fake accounts.



Your content has to be authentic. So we build technical tools to try to identify when people are creating fake accounts, especially large networks of fake accounts, like the Russians have in order to remove all of that content," he said.



The Facebok CEO said after the US 2016 election, Facebook's top priority was to protect the integrity of other elections around the world.



"What we're going to do is to ask a valid government identity and we're going to verify the location. We are going to do that so that someone sitting in Russia, for example, couldn't say that they're in America and, therefore, able to run an election ad," he said. For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today said his organisation was committed to ensure integrity of elections across the world, including India, as he testified before the US Congress amid a firestorm over the alleged hijacking of data of millions of Facebook users by British firm Cambridge Analytica.