Chris Evans to step down as Captain America after Avengers 4

: In a bad news for the fans of Chris Evans, the actor will allegedly be stepping down from the Marvel’s franchise.Chris Evans, who is popular for his portrayal of Superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, indicated recently that he might be bidding adios to the franchise the next year after the fourth part of the Avengers.Avengers 4, is slated to hit the screens in May 2019. It will reportedly be Chris’ last appearance as the superhero in MCU.The 36-year-old actor who has a massive fanbase across the globe, has essayed Steve (Captain America) in altogether eight films including cameos in three MCU movies, and is reprising the character in next month's "Avengers: Infinity War".In an interview to the New York Times, Evans was quoted saying "You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans told the publication.He will return for reshoots of "Avengers 4" later this year.Chris Evans as Captain America in Infinity War / Image: InstagramImage: Instagram