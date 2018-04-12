China: At least 7 dead and 13 injured in blast on truck carrying explosives

As per the reports, a truck that was carrying 5 tons of explosives, blew up in Northern China just before midnight on Tuesday.



The blast occurred at Shangluo City, in China's Shaanxi Province, according to Chinese media reports.



The blast took place outside an explosives warehouse. The operator of the house uses explosives for mining and construction purposes, reportedly.



The casualties include truck drivers, warehouse staff and security guards. The cause of explosion is still under investigation according to the reports.

