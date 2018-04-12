  • Latest News
  • WORLD
  • China: At least 7 dead and 13 injured in blast on truck carrying explosives
  • Latest News
  • WORLD
  • China: At least 7 dead and 13 injured in blast on truck carrying explosives

China: At least 7 dead and 13 injured in blast on truck carrying explosives

The blast occurred near a warehouse of explosives at around midnight on Tuesday.

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 03:10 PM
China: At least 7 dead and 13 injured in blast on truck carrying explosives

Representative Image

New Delhi: At least seven people are reported dead and 13 are injured, in a midnight truck blast in China.

As per the reports, a truck that was carrying 5 tons of explosives,  blew up in Northern China just before midnight on Tuesday.

The blast occurred at Shangluo City, in China's Shaanxi Province, according to Chinese media reports.

The blast took place outside an explosives warehouse. The operator of the house uses explosives for mining and construction purposes, reportedly.

The casualties include truck drivers, warehouse staff and security guards. The cause of explosion is still under investigation according to the reports.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 03:10 PM
View Comments
Next Story My data was exposed in Cambridge Analytica leak: Zuckerberg
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Raghu Ram might tie a knot with Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio In D...

Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Is Vir Das in and Kapil Sharma out...

Salman Khan's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actor threatened by Bishnoi...

PM faces massive protests in Chennai

Unnao Rape: 'This is not the time to keep a fast but to speak', K...