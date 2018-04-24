China: At least 18 killed and five injured in Karaoke lounge fire

  • Latest News
The blaze reportedly took place after midnight in the three-storey building and was put out shortly before 1:00 am local time.

By: | Updated: 24 Apr 2018 07:44 AM
Photo: PTI/Representational

New Delhi: At least 18 people died and five were injured in a fire that reportedly charred a Karaoke lounge in Southern China on Tuesday in a suspected arson case.

China Xinhua News reported, “Fire ripping through KTV house kills 18, injures 5 in Qingyuan City, S China's Guangdong Province.”

However according to reports, the police has not confirmed the site of fire, but official Xinhua News said that it broke out in KTV House or karaoke lounge. A deliberate arson is being suspected.

As per the reports, the blaze took place after midnight in the three-storey building and was put out shortly before 1:00 am local time.

As per the public security department of Qingyuan, arson was found to be the cause of the fire in a preliminary investigation. The public security authorities are stepping up their investigation.

Local reports said that fires are common in China where safety regulations often flouted.

First Published: 24 Apr 2018 07:41 AM
