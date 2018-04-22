China: 17 killed as two dragon boats capsize in river

The accident happened at about 1:30 PM on Saturday when the dragon boats, 18 meters long and with a capacity of 30 passengers each, overturned during the practice session on Taohuajiang River in Guilin, the regional capital.



About 60 people fell into the water.



Seventeen people were killed after the boats overturned in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the authorities said.



Eight boats and over 200 people were dispatched for the rescue.



Authorities in Guilin said villagers in Dunmu Village organised the practice session without notifying police beforehand. Two organisers have been detained, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



Here is the video shared by CGTN on YouTUbe.



