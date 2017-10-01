 Canadian policeman, four others attacked in suspected terror incidents
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • WORLD
  • Canadian policeman, four others attacked in suspected terror incidents

Canadian policeman, four others attacked in suspected terror incidents

Canadian police say they are investigating possible acts of terrorism after multiple incidents in the capital city of Alberta province, reported the BBC.

By: || Updated: 01 Oct 2017 06:37 PM
Canadian policeman, four others attacked in suspected terror incidents

Canadian police say they are investigating possible acts of terrorism after multiple incidents in the capital city of Alberta province, reported the BBC. Photo: AFP

OTTAWA: A motorist in Canada's Edmonton city rammed into a policeman and then attacked him with a knife on Saturday night while a van driver went on to hit four pedestrians in a pair of suspected terror attacks, reports said.

Canadian police say they are investigating possible acts of terrorism after multiple incidents in the capital city of Alberta province, reported the BBC.

According to police, a police officer controlling traffic at a Canadian Football League game was struck by a car at high speed and then attacked with a knife by the driver who then fled abandoning the vehicle. Shortly afterwards, a van driver rammed into four pedestrians at least.

This driver was chased and arrested by police.

Police said that an Islamic State flag was found in the vehicle.

While the policeman did not have any life-threatening injuries, the condition of the pedestrians was not known, said the BBC, citing police.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 337 injured during Catalan independence referendum vote

trending now

VIDEO
Women protest in Kashmir against chopping-off braids
INDIA
Father Tom finally arrives in his hometown, Kochi
VIDEO
Love Aur Dhokha: Know mystery behind Laila Khan murder ...