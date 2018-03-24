Report reveals Cambridge Analytica and Facebook exchanged email in 2015

Amid criticism against Facebook for allowing misuse of data collected by Cambridge Analytica, a new revelation came in the scandal where it is reported that Facebook and Cambridge Analytica firm had exchanged email.A leading newspaper reported that in 2015, an email exchange between Facebook and Cambridge Analytica shows both companies responded to early indications that the data firm was misusing the social media giant's data.Previously, Zuckerberg said that he was sorry about the Cambridge Analytica scandal affecting "tens of millions" and that he would be "willing to testify before the US Congress."Cambridge Analytica, a London-based data analytics firm, was accused of harvesting private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission and using the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign.