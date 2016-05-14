Buddhist monk hacked to death in Bangladesh

An elderly Buddhist monk on Saturday was killed by unidentified miscreants in Bangladesh Naikkhangchhari upazila of Bandarban district, adding to the list of murders of religious minorities and secular activists in the country.Seventy-year-old, Mong Shwe U Chak's body was found near Baishari Bihar at Uppar Chak Para village in the upazila, the Daily Star Quoted Abul Khair, officer-in-charge (OC) of Naikkhangchhari Police Station, as saying.Khair's daughter-in-law found the body when she went to the bihar with some food for the monk around 5:00a.m..Khair added that no valuables were missing from the bihar where he had been staying alone for the last two years.Meanwhile, Aung Sa Dhoai Chak, son of the victim, said that his father did not have any enmity with anyone in the area.The attack first of its kind in the area have left the locals panic- stricken.Police official said that the motive of the killing is yet to be ascertained.Members of police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have reportedly been deployed in the area.Thought no group has claimed responsibility for the killing, in the past, the Isis group and a Bangladeshi branch of al-Qaida have claimed carrying out several killings in the country.