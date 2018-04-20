  • Latest News
  • WORLD
  • BIZARRE ! Weeds that can travel invade this California city; many trapped inside houses
  • Latest News
  • WORLD
  • BIZARRE ! Weeds that can travel invade this California city; many trapped inside houses

BIZARRE ! Weeds that can travel invade this California city; many trapped inside houses

Weeds that can apparently travel, known as 'tumbleweed' invaded the insides of the city, trapping people in their homes.

By: | Updated: 20 Apr 2018 02:45 PM
BIZARRE ! Weeds that travel invade this California city; many trapped inside houses

Image Courtesy: YouTube (Screen-grabs)

New Delhi: Ever heard of an invasion by weeds? Well if not, you need to visit this city of California where weeds that can apparently travel, reached the insides of the city, trapping people in their homes.

These weeds called as tumbleweeds can be seen travelling at a good speed with wind and taking over an entire locality.

The city Victorville that is reportedly located about 60 miles from Los Angeles, has been invaded by wild wind-blown weeds.

In the footages doing rounds on the internet, weeds can be seen tumbling down the streets and getting piled up against houses covering a good height. Many residents have been trapped inside houses.

Many people had to call helpline 911 to clear off the blockage in order to move out.

People have been clearing them, only to get them back with the winds.

As per the reports, Tumbleweeds are the result of plant called Russian thistle that is dried up and blown off and was reportedly brought to America by Russian immigrants. The plants are of invasive nature and after their introduction they spread by contaminated seeds and dissemination by carts.

Watch the interesting sight of Tumbleweeds here:







Also take a look at this video shared by Storyful on YouTube. This how the Tumbleweeds roll.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 20 Apr 2018 02:42 PM
View Comments
Next Story 4 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Rubina Dilaik Recreates Urmila Matondkar’s Magic

Sansani: Honeypreet's fashion sense is making jail inmates go wow...

Ishq Subhan Allah: 'Beyhadh' actor Piyush Sahdev enters as villai...

Master Stroke Full (19.04.18): People unable to withdraw money fr...

Kathua Rape: Bar council team reaches Jammu to investigate the ca...