BIZARRE ! Weeds that can travel invade this California city; many trapped inside houses

The city Victorville that is reportedly located about 60 miles from Los Angeles, has been invaded by wild wind-blown weeds.
In the footages doing rounds on the internet, weeds can be seen tumbling down the streets and getting piled up against houses covering a good height. Many residents have been trapped inside houses.
Many people had to call helpline 911 to clear off the blockage in order to move out.
People have been clearing them, only to get them back with the winds.
As per the reports, Tumbleweeds are the result of plant called Russian thistle that is dried up and blown off and was reportedly brought to America by Russian immigrants. The plants are of invasive nature and after their introduction they spread by contaminated seeds and dissemination by carts.
Watch the interesting sight of Tumbleweeds here:
The high winds in Southern California led to a #Tumbleweed takeover Victorville (????️: James Quigg/@VVDailyPress) pic.twitter.com/YUAkqlEm33
— Nick Dobis (@NickKPIX) April 17, 2018
Would whoever keeps telling awful jokes please stop. #Victorville #Tumbleweed pic.twitter.com/NLbwSB26ga
— Kristian Prevc (@KristianPrevc) April 18, 2018
Me cracking a joke in the staff kitchen yesterday #tumbleweed pic.twitter.com/dQtgBRaX8r
— DorisCrumb (@DorisCrumb) April 19, 2018
Also take a look at this video shared by Storyful on YouTube. This how the Tumbleweeds roll.
