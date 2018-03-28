BIZARRE ! Trump's Naked Statue Up For Auction

Ever thought you will see US President Donald Trump naked? Well now you don’t have to, because a life-size naked statue of Trump will soon be out for auction.And in case you’re wondering..yes it bares all.Weeks before Trump was elected as President many naked statues of him had emerged all of a sudden in New York, Los Angeles and Cleveland, but all were vandalised. According to the reports, this sculpture is the last one remaining that was not destroyed while it was being displayed along with others.The statue will reportedly be auctioned by Julien’s Auction on May 2 at New Jersey at Mana Contemporary.It is estimated that the naked statue will sell for $20,000 to $30,000.Check out this image of one of the statues that popped up weeks before Trump was elected as President.Image: Twitter