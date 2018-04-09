BIZARRE ! Train Carrying 10 Million Pounds of Human Poop Stranded in Rail Yard Since 2 Months

Now just imagine the woes of the residents living near by who are now probably tired of smelling that lot of poop.



And to make it more disgusting, the excreta is not even from the residents of Alabama, because 982 residents of the town would take years to collect that much of waste.



According to reports carried in foreign media, it is coming from waste management facilities of New York and New Jersey.



As per the reports for past couple of years, the waste management facilities in New York and New Jersey have been shipping their 'bio-waste' to a private landfill in Adamsville, Alabama, but a neighbouring town of West Jefferson filed an injunction against the landfill , as locals complained about the stink.



Now due to the lawsuit, the locomotive which had already left for its destination, carrying 10 million pounds of feces got stuck. It got moved to a small town Parrish where there are no zoning laws to prevent the storage of the waste.



The locals of Parrish are forced to smell what they describe as "rotten bodies" as the quality of life gets reduced greatly. Local leaders have complained for the removal of the boxes, but the authorities have informed that it technically isn't raw sewage, but is instead considered to be "Grade A bio-waste." For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

