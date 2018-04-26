  • Latest News
  • WORLD
  • BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral
  • Latest News
  • WORLD
  • BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

The owner of the dog had reportedly made it sit on the metro's seat next to the passengers.

By: | Updated: 26 Apr 2018 02:56 PM
BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go in a New York subway is going viral

Image: Facebook

New Delhi: In a weird incident that took place in a New York subway, a pit-bull turned ferocious and latched on to a woman's foot and was adamant on not letting it go.

The dog bit the woman's foot after a fight broke out between the dog-owner and the woman.

As per the reports, the owner had entered the metro with his dog and made him sit next to himself on the seat. The woman in red jacket who was sitting on the other side of the dog objected to bringing a dog inside a metro and making it sit on the seat.

As per the reports, eyewitnesses say that she asked the man to move his dog, but the man declined her request.

Witnesses said she then pushed the dog from the seat but the owner had the dog jump back up. She shoved it again before the man allegedly punched her. A fight broke out between the two when the dog bit her.

The dog kept chomping her shoes until she took it off.

A man named Tah Syi King , posted the video of the event on Facebook and soon it went viral.

Check out the video here.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 26 Apr 2018 02:56 PM
View Comments
Next Story Azafran on an expansion drive, forays into baby care segment
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Ghanti Bajao Followup: BJP MLAs slept entire night in the name of...

Over 5,000 Gujarat Farmers Seek Permission to Die

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

Asaram Verdict: All you need to know about Asaram rape case verdi...

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay