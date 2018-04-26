BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

The dog bit the woman's foot after a fight broke out between the dog-owner and the woman.



As per the reports, the owner had entered the metro with his dog and made him sit next to himself on the seat. The woman in red jacket who was sitting on the other side of the dog objected to bringing a dog inside a metro and making it sit on the seat.



As per the reports, eyewitnesses say that she asked the man to move his dog, but the man declined her request.



Witnesses said she then pushed the dog from the seat but the owner had the dog jump back up. She shoved it again before the man allegedly punched her. A fight broke out between the two when the dog bit her.



The dog kept chomping her shoes until she took it off.



A man named Tah Syi King , posted the video of the event on Facebook and soon it went viral.



Check out the video here.



