BIZARRE ! Risky condom-snorting challenge goes viral among US teens

: Over the past couple of years, social media challenges have been on a spike, particularly among the teens. A challenge goes viral on the internet and every teenage person you know is zealous to take it . Many a times these challenges are dangerous and without understanding the risk involved, the gullible section of teens start doing it.One such challenge that has gone viral in Unites States is the condom snorting challenge. The foreign media is carrying reports about teens taking up the challenge increasingly.Bizarre as it sounds, the challenge requires a person to snort in an unfolded condom in his/her nose, take it inside the throat and throw it out via mouth. It then requires you to post videos of the act on social media.The mere imagination of snorting a rubber thing inside can make you feel sick in the stomach. But reportedly there is actually a section that is sportingly taking up the challenge.According to a report in Mirror (online), Parents are being warned to watch out as the odd test could become a choking hazard for those taking part.As a matter of fact the challenge was earlier popular in the year 2013 and has now buoyed back to popularity.Image: YouTube (The Young Turks)Image: YouTube (SnortingCondomChall)The medical experts have warned teens against the challenge as it could have dangerous results. there is always a risk of choking while inhaling the rubber or latex material.Image: YouTube (iamsamcook)Watch the video below at your own risk. The video contains elements that may be disgusting to watch.Courtesy: YouTube (Adil Sejak Dalam Pikiran)