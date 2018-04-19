BIZARRE! Here is what this man did on finding a leopard relaxing in his bathroom

As per the reports, the owner of the bathroom was not even aware of the leopard’s presence until he was alerted by a neighbour.



The man was reportedly sleeping when the leopard sneaked in his bathroom. He was awakened by his neighbour, a student, who had seen the leopard sneaking into his house.



The student had informed that when he reached his vacant house with some workers for construction-related work, he saw the giant wild cat inside his boundary. As they retreated, the leopard jumped over the fence to his neighbour’s house.



The neighbour as per the reports, at first did not believe the news but when he checked the bathroom he was shocked on seeing the beast hiding there.



The man said his washroom doesn’t have a latch from the outside, so he held the door tightly and raised an alarm. He later blocked the door with wooden plank.



By the forest officials and veterinary doctors arrived many people had already gathered in his house.



The officials tried to sedate the animal by shooting tranquilisers from a vent about 10 feet above the ground. They had to get back when the leopard jumped up and clawed the vent.



Finally they were able to sedate it by using a long pole to inject the animal, reportedly.



Videos have been posted on the internet of the entire chaos. Check here.











As per reports, the entire operation took 9 hours . For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

In a bizarre incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a leopard came wandering into a residential society and ended up in the bathroom of a man.