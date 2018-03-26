BIZARRE ! Elon Musk's father admits having a child with his step-daughter

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s father, who was in news after Elon publicly announced his estrangement from him, is in news again. Well, this time again for a wrong reason.72 year old Errol Musk has recently opened up about fathering a child with his stepdaughter.Errol Musk has reportedly confessed having a baby boy with his step-daughter Jana Bezuidenhout.Jana was four years old when he married Jana’s mother Heidi. Heidi and Errol who were reportedly married for 18 years had two children together. Errol however never considered Jana to be his daughter as she mostly grew up away from family.The bond between the stepdad and step daughter, grew while he was helping her overcome a break-up.In a report of ‘The Sunday Times’ , Errol was quoted saying that nne thing led to another between them – “you can call it God’s plan”.When Bezuidenhout revealed about her pregnancy Errol did not believe her and asked her for a test , which only proved his paternity.Errol, does not live with his ten-month-old son who has been named Elliot Rush. Errol says that the baby is an exquisite child and his mother Jana is a delightful girl.The family of Errol is mighty upset at this. When Errol tried to confide in his daughter Ali, she reacted strongly calling him insane and mentally sick. She broke out the news to others in the family and they all went berserk.Errol said that his family members think he should go into an old age home and not have a “life full of fun” and a “tiny baby”.It was only last year when Tesla’s and Space Ex CEO Elon Musk, announced his estrangement from his father in an interview.He said his father is a terrible human being who would not bat an eye before doing evil things.